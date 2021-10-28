Arrest made and 350 cannabis plants seized after raid in Letchworth

Published: 12:38 PM October 28, 2021

Olsi Dalipaj, 26, from Letchworth, was arrested during a police raid in Swanstand - Credit: Archant

More than 350 cannabis plants have been seized following a police raid on a property in Letchworth.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with producing and being concerned in the production of cannabis during the sting in Swanstand on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence, officers from Herts police’s Operational Support Group, supported by local Operation Scorpion officers, raided the address at around midday.

Olsi Dalipaj was arrested on the scene and subsequently charged.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday and has been remanded until his next court appearance, the date of which is to be set.

If you suspect that drug related activity is taking place in your neighbourhood, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.