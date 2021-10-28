Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Arrest made and 350 cannabis plants seized after raid in Letchworth

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:38 PM October 28, 2021   
police stock image

Olsi Dalipaj, 26, from Letchworth, was arrested during a police raid in Swanstand - Credit: Archant

More than 350 cannabis plants have been seized following a police raid on a property in Letchworth.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with producing and being concerned in the production of cannabis during the sting in Swanstand on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence, officers from Herts police’s Operational Support Group, supported by local Operation Scorpion officers, raided the address at around midday.

Olsi Dalipaj was arrested on the scene and subsequently charged.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday and has been remanded until his next court appearance, the date of which is to be set.

If you suspect that drug related activity is taking place in your neighbourhood, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Herts Live
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bluebells at Box Wood in Stevenage

Environment

Box Wood: 42 acres of ancient woodland sold at auction

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Rosa Horton from Hitchin with baby Wilf

Herts Live

Oh baby! Family's disbelief after welcoming 'enormous' newborn

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A closure order is has been granted for a property in Buckthorn Avenue, Stevenage,

Herts Live

Closure order granted after drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Lucian Agape, 36, from Hatfield, has been jailed after a string of indecent exposures across Stevenage and North Herts

Herts Live

Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon