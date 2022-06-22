Police in Hertfordshire are searching for missing jewellery, stolen from a house in Letchworth - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A large quantity of jewellery has disappeared from a house in Letchworth.

The items were stolen from a residential address in Spring Road at some point between 9am on Monday, May 23 and 2pm on Sunday, May 29.

Some of the jewellery was of great sentimental value to the victim, and police have issued an appeal image to aid their search.

Detective Constable Nicole House, investigating for Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "Some of these pieces are of high sentimental value to the victim, and we would like nothing more than to reunite them with their stolen property.

"Alternatively, if you have any information about the burglary or believe that you may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the dates specified, please get in contact.

"Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation."

DC House said anybody with information can come forward online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), by phone on 101 quoting crime reference 41/42739/22, or anonymously via the charity CrimeStoppers (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/).

Police are particularly keen to know whether members of the public have seen the items for sale in Letchworth or beyond.

The offender - or offenders - are thought to have accessed the Spring Road property from the rear.

They conducted an untidy search in the house before taking the items.