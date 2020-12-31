'Sad and mindless vandalism' - Families react after speeding signs are ripped down over Christmas

Published: 4:30 PM December 31, 2020

Residents of Norton Road have been displaying these road signs outside their homes to reduce speed. Picture: Lisa Wallman - Credit: Archant

A number of residents in a Letchworth street have reacted in horror after vandals targeted their homemade anti-speeding signs.

The 'kill your speed, not our kids' anti-speeding signs had been in place in Norton Road since September, but were damaged during a spate of "mindless vandalism" earlier this week.

In total, residents say 13 placards were vandalised. CCTV footage of the incident has been shared with the local PCSO.

Lisa Wallman, a resident who saw her signs targeted, said: "We are so disappointed that someone felt the need to deliberately uproot and destroy most of the road safety signs the local community had worked together to get produce and installed.

"Who would have a problem with a community initiative to slow down traffic near a primary school!? This is completely sad and mindless vandalism.

Residents, councillors and community action groups have of course been part of a well documented battle to get additional road safety measures installed on Norton Road.

Councillors Daniel Allen and Helen Oliver will be lending their support to help Norton Action Group with the Norton Road crossing petition. Picture: Helen Oliver - Credit: Archant

Undeterred by this incident, Lisa insists both she and fellow neighbours will be reinstating the signs in 2021, while they continue to wait for any permanent measures to be installed on Norton Road.

Another resident who wishes to remain anonymous added: "I’m truly shocked at the speed of the cars going along Norton Road, even in wet or foggy conditions.

"Walking my young children to the primary school at the end of the road actually feels dangerous. Cars fly by, driving far faster than the limit, while kids as young as two or three-years-old walk or scoot alongside their parents on the path.

"It feels like it’s only a matter of time before there is another serious accident. The signs were a great way to draw attention to the speed limit while we wait for the much needed road safety traffic measures."

A spokesman for Herts Police confirmed they are investigating this incident: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage in Letchworth on Monday, December 28.

"It was reported that sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday road signs and fencing had been damaged on Norton Road.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 41/103841/20."