Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth

The suspects appear to be searching for jewellery. - Credit: 28704869 on Creative Commons

Hertfordshire police have revealed that multiple homes have been burgled in Letchworth.

According to police community support officer Shelley Gordon, the suspects appeared to be searching for jewellery.

Herts police have advised residents to lock doors and windows, and leave a light on when returning after nightfall.

PCSO Shelley Gordon said: "Letchworth and Baldock safer neighbourhood team would like to make residents aware that there has been a few homes in Letchworth that have been burgled.

"The suspects appear to be looking for items of jewellery.

"Please make sure you are leaving properties secure by locking doors and windows when leaving and, if possible, leave lights on if returning when dark."

Anybody with information regarding suspected burglaries can make reports to Hertfordshire Constabulary online (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, 999 should always be called.