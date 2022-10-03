The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

'£1,200 worth of damage' caused during motorbike vandalism

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:56 AM October 3, 2022
A black motorbike, with a broken front mudguard.

The bike's owner told The Comet, that he would now need to decide whether to "scrap or save" the vehicle. - Credit: Supplied

More than £1,000 worth of damage has reportedly been dealt to a Honda motorbike during an alleged incident of criminal damage.

The incident took place between 8am on Wednesday, September 28, and 6pm on Thursday, September 29, in a car park at Letchworth train station.

The vehicle's owner told the Comet that - due to the extent of the damage - they now need to decide whether the bike is worth saving.

A motorbike in the back of a van.

The incident is being treated as "criminal damage" by Hertfordshire police. - Credit: Supplied

The owner said: "Broken ignition, broken steering lock and bent column - £1,200 worth of damage, and the decision I need to make is to scrap or save."

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Between 8am on September 28 and 6pm on September 29 a Honda motorbike was damaged at the Letchworth train station car park.

A motorbike with a broken front mudguard.

The incident took place in a car park at Letchworth train station. - Credit: Supplied

"The incident is being investigated as criminal damage.

"Anyone with information about what happened can call 101 quoting crime reference number 41/78761/22."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Cineworld, with grey walls and red signs.

East of England Ambulance Service

Man dies following medical episode at Stevenage Cineworld

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A beer bottle in the water.

Environment News

Letchworth pond tested and fish removed after animals found dead

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Proposed redevelopment of The Forum in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A police car at a junction.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon