More than £1,000 worth of damage has reportedly been dealt to a Honda motorbike during an alleged incident of criminal damage.

The incident took place between 8am on Wednesday, September 28, and 6pm on Thursday, September 29, in a car park at Letchworth train station.

The vehicle's owner told the Comet that - due to the extent of the damage - they now need to decide whether the bike is worth saving.

The owner said: "Broken ignition, broken steering lock and bent column - £1,200 worth of damage, and the decision I need to make is to scrap or save."

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Between 8am on September 28 and 6pm on September 29 a Honda motorbike was damaged at the Letchworth train station car park.

"The incident is being investigated as criminal damage.

"Anyone with information about what happened can call 101 quoting crime reference number 41/78761/22."