Danny Braybrook committed a series of violent offences against his partner. - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A 32-year-old man from Letchworth Garden City threatened to kill his partner with a samurai sword before sexually assaulting her.

Danny Braybrook, of Allison, committed a series of offences between May and April last year, 2021.

As well as threatening his partner with a samurai sword, Mr Braybrook violently assaulted his victim - causing her to lose consciousness - on one occasion (May 30, 2021).

The man held a knife to his partner, saying "I could actually kill you”, prior to punching her in the ribs and putting his hands on her neck.

A medical examination later revealed "significant" bruising to the victim's arms, a fractured rib and a "crush" injury to her neck.

Mr Braybrook also coercively controlled his partner, damaging her phone, verbally abusing and taking money from her.

After a week-long trial at Luton Crown Court, Braybrook was found guilty on Tuesday April 5, of actual bodily harm (ABH) sexual assault, coercive and controlling behaviour and two counts of threats to kill.

Last Tuesday (May 17), he was sentenced to ten years in prison, with five years on license.

He has also been handed a life-long restraining order against the victim.

Detective Sergeant Steph Garfitt, of Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: "I welcome this outcome in court and hope this sends a clear message that violence like this will not be tolerated in our communities.

“Domestic violence is a heinous crime, one that makes the victim feel worthless and fear for their own lives.

"Nobody should have to live in fear.

“I want to commend the victim for her incredible bravery and courage throughout the court process.

"Thanks to her, Braybrook will not be able to harm anybody else.

“I hope he spends this time reflecting on the severity of his actions and the impact his behaviours and actions have had on an innocent young woman.”