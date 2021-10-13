Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Letchworth paedophile jailed for sexual activity with a child

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:47 PM October 13, 2021    Updated: 4:50 PM October 13, 2021
Ashley Hickey from Letchworth admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child

Ashley Hickey, 29, of Campers Road, Letchworth has been sentenced to three years and six months after admitting three counts of sexual activity with a child - Credit: Herts police

A Letchworth man has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison, after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a child.

Ashley Hickey, 29, formerly of Campers Road, appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court today. 

The offences occurred at a property in Welwyn Garden City, between October and November 2018, and involved a female victim who was aged just 14 at the time. It was also reported that he groomed the victim by treating her and buying her gifts.

The offences were disclosed in December 2018 and police were called.

Hickey was arrested, but denied the allegations made against him.

Following an investigation by the Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT) charges were secured and a trial date was set for May 2020, but was subsequently delayed due to COVID-19.

When the trial was eventually due to get under way on September 6, 2021, Hickey changed his plea to guilty.

Alongside the jail term, he was also handed a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), both lasting 10 years.

Investigator Laura Harrison, from the Constabulary Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT), said: “Hickey is a coward who decided not to admit his guilt at the earliest opportunity and instead put his victim through more than two years of uncertainty.

“I am pleased that he is now behind bars and I hope this can provide the victim with a sense of closure. I would like to commend her for the bravery she has shown in coming forward and throughout the investigation.

“I hope this reassures people that we take allegations of sexual assault seriously and will always do everything we can to bring offenders to justice, no matter how long it takes.

"If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, please don’t hesitate to report it. The constabulary has specialist officers on hand who take these matters extremely seriously and can provide support and advice.”

Additionally, Herts SARC offers practical and emotional support to anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced rape, sexual abuse or sexual assault.

Their services are free and independent, meaning you do not have to have contacted police in order to access them.

You can report crime online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

