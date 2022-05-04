Adam Depra, aged 30, of no fixed address in Letchworth, was jailed for nine years at St Albans Crown Court on May 3. - Credit: PA

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for nine years and has been placed on the sex offenders’ register following two attempted rapes in Stevenage.

Adam Depra, of no fixed address in Letchworth, was found guilty by a jury in January and was sentenced yesterday (May 3) at St Albans Crown Court.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and will be deported after his sentence.

The offences occurred in July last year.

Depra, who was known to the victim, had previously given her a lift home earlier in the day and had later asked if he could come back to her address to seek some advice.

The court heard how, after the victim declined, Depra repeatedly asked for help until she reluctantly agreed that he could come over.

The pair had been drinking alcohol when the victim began to feel dizzy and unwell but, when she asked Depra to leave so that she could go to bed, he refused.

Instead, he manhandled her on the bed, where she began to vomit excessively and suffer a medical episode.

Instead of helping her, Depra then proceeded to remove the victim’s clothes and made attempts to rape her, as she made repeated pleas for him to stop.

He eventually fell asleep and the victim managed to escape to a friend’s house.

She was then admitted to hospital for an unrelated illness and the incident was reported to police on July 21.

Depra was subsequently arrested and charged.

Investigator Laura Harrison, from the Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT), said: “Throughout the trial Depra denied attempting to rape the victim and showed no remorse.

“I would like to praise the victim for the bravery and strength she has shown throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

“The victim trusted Depra and initially believed that he was trying to assist her when she became unwell.

“However, his actions had an ulterior motive and he took advantage of her in the most despicable way.

“Although no sentence can change or make up for what the victim has been through, I hope it will assist in bringing some closure in order for her to move forward.”

She continued: “Becoming a victim of a sexual assault is never your fault.

“If you’ve been a victim, no matter how long ago the offence occurred, please report it.

“We have specialist officers on hand to provide advice and support throughout an investigation.

“The constabulary also has a number of officers who are specially trained to provide support to members of the LGBT+ community.”

At court yesterday (May 3), Depra also pleaded guilty to an unrelated ABH assault which occurred at a separate address in Stevenage in September 2020.

He was given an additional six-month jail sentence, to run consecutively.

You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org.