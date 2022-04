Dalbagh Soor, from Letchworth, is due to appear in court in May - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with importation of class A drug offences.

Dalbagh Soor, 58, of Wilbury Hills Road in Letchworth, has been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug.

He has also been charged with concealing criminal property.

He has been released on conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance in May.