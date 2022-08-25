Letchworth man handed class A drug charges

A man from Letchworth has been charged after he was found with drugs (pictured) twice this month - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A man from Letchworth has been handed charges in relation to the possession of, and intent to supply, class A drugs.

Abdul Kasim was stopped and searched by a plain-clothes officer on Windmill Hill, Hitchin, on Thursday, August 11.

After officers found drugs and a bread knife, the 22-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a knife and cannabis.

Kasim was later stopped in Ransoms Recreational Park, Hitchin, on Tuesday, August 16.

Cocaine, heroin and cannabis have been discovered during Hertfordshire police's investigation. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

After drugs and a knife were seized, he was charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article.

After further investigation, Kasim has been charged with two more offences.

These include possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of heroin with intent to supply.

A knife found in the search - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Having been refused bail, the man from Icknield Way, Letchworth, appeared St Albans Magistrates' Court on Thursday August 17.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his next court hearing on Monday, September 19.

Detective Inspector Ben Smith said: "Our Operation Scorpion team continue to robustly target those that bring pain and suffering to communities.

Drugs found in the search - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

"The supply and use of drugs often lead to acquisitive crime and violence and we are committed in North Herts to reducing crime and making our streets safer."