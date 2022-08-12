A 30cm-long bread knife and cannabis was found during the stop-and-search. - Credit: PA

A Letchworth man has been charged with possession of a knife and cannabis following a stop-and-search in Hitchin.

Abdul Kasim, 22, was stopped by plain-clothed officers in Windmill Hill yesterday (Thursday, August 11).

The stop-and-search was conducted as part of Herts police's "Operation Scorpion".

A search for cannabis was carried out, resulting in the drug and a 30cm-long bread knife being found on Abdul Kasim's person.

The man from Icknield Way, Letchworth, has since been arrested and charged with possession of a knife and cannabis.

He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 31.

Detective Inspector Ben Smith said: “I hope this news brings reassurance to the community that we are constantly listening to your views.

"This proactive patrol was carried out in an area where residents have reported concerns around drugs and I urge you to carry on reporting any suspicions.

"Remember, if you want to report anonymously you can do so through the charity Crimestoppers.

“We will continue to use all the resources and tactics we have, such as stop and search and plain clothes patrols, to help get drugs and knives off the streets."

Information can be reported to Herts police online or by calling non-emergency number 101.

The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted to report anonymous information, on 0800 555 111.