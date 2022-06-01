Man 'upskirts' two girls in Letchworth Lidl

The man allegedly used his mobile phone to take photos up the skirts of two girls. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A man reportedly upskirted two girls in a supermarket in Letchworth.

Both incidents occurred in Lidl on Jubilee Road, on Monday May 23.

The man allegedly used his mobile phone to take photos up the skirts of two girls, who were shopping in the store.

The first incident took place at around 5.50pm, and then again at 6.08pm.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they are looking to identify following the incidents.

Detective sergeant Zoe Maddison, from Hertfordshire Police's Local Crime Unit, said: "Upskirting is a relatively new crime and is where someone takes a picture under a person’s clothing without their permission.

“The two girls involved were merely going about their daily business when their privacy was invaded in such a personal way, and we are keen to identify who was responsible.

“We would like to speak with the man pictured in relation to these incidents as he was in the area at the time and may be able to assist the investigation.

“If you recognise him, or if this is you, please get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Information can be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/41200/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.