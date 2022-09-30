At around 5am, the owner's 11-year-old son reportedly heard a loud bang from outside. - Credit: Anne-Marie Bullock

The rear window of a family's Citroen C4 Picasso has been smashed overnight in Letchworth.

The incident occurred between midnight and 8.30am on Saturday, September 24, on Bedford Road.

The owner of the vehicle, Anne-Marie Bullock, told the Comet that she believes the incident took place at around 5am, when her 11-year-old son heard a loud bang coming from outside.

Her child also reported hearing "people screaming and messing around" at the time.

Hertfordshire police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called on Saturday, September 24, to report an incident of criminal damage in Bedford Road, Letchworth.

"Between midnight and 8.30am the rear window of a silver/blue Citroen Picasso was smashed.

"Anyone with information about this incident can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/77331/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."