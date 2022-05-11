A bald man in a parka jacket was seen running from the scene. - Credit: Google Maps

A man who broke into a Tesco Express store in Letchworth escaped with a "basket of alcohol".

The man broke a window at the Bedford Road convenience store at around 4.12am today (May 11).

He is thought to have taken alcohol, and was later seen running away from the scene, towards Bursland.

The man is described as around 5ft 10in tall, bald and wearing a parka jacket.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police are investigating a burglary which took place at Tesco in Bedford Road.

"Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police.

"You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36984/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100 percent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."