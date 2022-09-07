The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Letchworth Eagles football pitch damaged by fire in 'arson' incident

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:26 PM September 7, 2022
Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating a potential arson case at the Letchworth Eagles ground (pictured)

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating a potential arson case at the Letchworth Eagles ground (pictured) - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected arson has taken place on a football pitch in Letchworth.

The Letchworth Eagles ground was damaged by a fire which started in the middle of the field.

The blaze broke out some time between 8.00pm on Saturday, September 3 and 8.45am on Sunday, September 4.

A bench and a tyre were set alight in the middle of one of the grass pitches, just off Baldock Road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating an incident of arson in Letchworth.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/71664/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Letchworth Garden City News

