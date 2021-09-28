Offensive weapon arrest after altercation in Letchworth
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon in Letchworth.
Police are now appealing for information and witnesses to an altercation in the town centre, involving two men and a woman.
At around 8.30pm on Friday, September 24, it was reported that one man made threats towards another man and a woman outside McDonald's in Avenue One, and was in possession of a knife.
The arrested man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
PC Eleri Clarke, who is investigating, said: “If you witnessed this incident or possibly have dash cam footage of it, if you were in the vicinity with your vehicle, then I’d like to hear from you.
“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at eleri.clarke@herts.police.uk”
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74434/21.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
