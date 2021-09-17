Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Shop employee shaken after knifepoint robbery

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:42 PM September 17, 2021   
CCTV appeal knifepoint robbery bedwell crescent

Police believe the person pictured was in the area at the time of the armed robbery in Bedwell Crescent, and may be able to help with enquiries - Credit: Herts police

A large amount of cash was stolen during an armed robbery in Stevenage yesterday, leaving one shop employee shaken but not injured.

Police have released CCTV images of a person who might be able to help with their enquiries following the knifepoint robbery at McColl's in Bedwell Crescent.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm, when a man walked into the shop armed with a large knife and threatened an employee, demanding they open the tills.

Detective Sergeant Ben Dixon, from Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “The offender stole a large amount of cash and left the employee shaken up but not injured.

“I believe that the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have vital information that could assist with our investigation.

"Please get in touch if you recognise him via email at ben.dixon@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/71972/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online form crimestoppers-uk.org.

