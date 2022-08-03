Amnesty launched to tackle knife crime in Stevenage

A two-week knife amnesty has been launched in Stevenage as part of the police's ongoing work to tackle knife crime in the town.

From Monday, August 2 until Sunday, August 14, a knife bin will be placed in the entrance of Stevenage police station to allow knives to be surrendered – no questions asked.

During this two-week period, officers will also be conducting activities aimed at reducing knife crime, including knife sweeps and talking to retailers about making sure knife sales are age checked, as well as educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife through engagement.

Chief Inspector Graeme Walsingham said: “Knife related crime remains a concern among residents in Stevenage and we understand this and are committed to tackling this issue.

“As well as taking part in the national knife amnesties, we have decided to run our own throughout the year, as part of our ongoing work around knife crime.

"Carrying a knife is illegal and will not help to keep you safe, and we are working with schools to re-enforce this message and reach out to children caught up in this culture.”

If you are concerned or have information about someone carrying knives or are aware of anyone involved in knife crime you can report this by calling 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact.

If you would like further information on support services relating to knife crime contact Fearless.org.