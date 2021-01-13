BMW stolen from residential street in keyless theft

Published: 11:44 AM January 13, 2021

A BMW was stolen by thieves who manipulated keyless technology in the Chells area of Stevenage earlier this week.

At some stage between 7pm on Monday, January 11 and 6am on Tuesday, January 12, offender(s) stole a parked BMW in Pankhurst Crescent in Stevenage.

Police are warning that this was a keyless car theft, a process whereby thieves can access cars that use keyless technology.

Police are now asking anyone with information, or potential CCTV footage, to get in touch with them via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting 41/2592/21.

Alternatively, you provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Herts police have also provided the following advice to vehicle owners in the wake of this incident:

Tips to prevent vehicle crime:

Ensure you lock doors and shut windows when leaving your vehicle unattended.

Always remove keys, even if you’re just stopping to buy a fuel.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, even coats and carrier bags – not even in the glove box or boot.

Be aware of your keys. Don’t leave them lying around, or in pockets in changing rooms, or visible through your windows or front door

If you have a vicinity key, keep it in a signal blocking pouch away from the front of your house.

Store car ownership documents at home, not in your car.

Secure number plates with anti-theft screws.



