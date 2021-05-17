Abuser jailed for 10 years after attempted murder of partner

Published: 5:11 PM May 17, 2021

Adam Latchford has been jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder, after stabbing his partner at their home in Barton-le-Clay last August.

Adam Latchford, 56, of Bedford Road, Barton-le-Clay, was sentenced today (Monday) at Luton Crown Court, after pleading guilty to the charge.

In the early hours of Sunday. August 9, an argument between the couple escalated - and Latchford told his partner he was going to stab her.

He went to the kitchen to get a knife, before stabbing her three times in the abdomen and chest.

The victim alerted a family member at the property to call 999, and before the emergency services arrived, Latchford stabbed himself in the chest, inflicting a serious wound.

His partner said: “I cannot stop thinking about what happened, I have so many questions as to why he would do this.

“Sometimes I feel like I have been left with more than just scars from the knife.

Detective Constable Leila Dales, of Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said: “It is only by luck that her injuries, although severe, were not life threatening.

“Latchford genuinely put her in fear for her life, and she is now dealing with the aftermath.

“Violence of any kind is completely unacceptable, and if someone is making you feel unsafe in your own home, we can help.

“We are dedicated to supporting victims of domestic abuse, and would encourage them to speak out so that we can provide help, investigate, and bring offenders like Latchford to justice.

“We can also provide help and guidance through the court process and beyond.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or are concerned about someone else, please call police on 101.

If a crime is in progress, or in if someone is in danger, always call 999.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime, Signpost offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282 887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.