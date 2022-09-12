Police are investigating reports that items worth an estimated £2,800 were stolen from Stevenage Sainsbury's, Hitchin Road, on August 21 - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Items worth an estimated £2,800 have been stolen from a Sainsbury's supermarket in Hitchin Road, Stevenage.

The theft took place on Sunday, August 21.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released CCTV images of a man who was in the area at the time, who may be able to help with officers' investigations.

Officers would like to speak to this man, who may know about a theft from Stevenage Sainsbury's - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

PCSO Harry Histed said: "We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and could have important information about the incident.

"If you recognise him, or have information yourself about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/67669/22."

Information can also be reported via the Hertfordshire Constabulary website (www.herts.police.uk/report).

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.