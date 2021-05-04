Valuables recovered after Stevenage arrest

Published: 3:57 PM May 4, 2021

Police recovered two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses and a beige suede jacket, along with some cash, during an arrest in Stevenage on April 24. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Items believed to have been stolen have been recovered by police after an arrest in Stevenage.

Officers have released photos of the valuables in the hope that someone recognises them.

Two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses and a Next beige-coloured suede jacket were recovered alongside cash at an arrest in Rockingham Way on April 24.

Andrew Niven, 42, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett, has been charged with motor vehicle interference.

Assistant investigator Emily Postle said: “We are releasing these photos in case somebody recognises the items.

"Please take a look and if you believe the sunglasses and/or jacket belong to you, get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at emily.postle@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/29767/21.”

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.