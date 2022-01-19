Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Two reports of indecent exposure in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:27 PM January 19, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two reports of indecent exposure in Stevenage

Two incidents of indecent exposure in Stevenage have been reported to police - and officers are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Both incidents happened on Thursday, January 6. The first was in Sparrow Drive at around 5.30pm, and the second incident happened in Ascot Crescent at around 7pm.

Both victims reported that they had been walking alone when a vehicle pulled up alongside them, and the male motorist asked for directions.

He then exposed himself before touching himself inappropriately.

The vehicle was described as a small model, possibly a Ford Fiesta or a Peugeot 106, and was grey in colour.

In both instances, the suspect was described as a white male, aged between 20 and 30, who had shoulder-length light brown curly hair and was clean shaven.

Detective Constable Simon Hancock, who is investigating, said: “We understand that incidents of this nature will cause concern among the local community, and I would like to reassure people that we are taking these reports very seriously and doing all we can to investigate.

“Initial enquiries have led us to believe that these incidents may be linked. I would like to speak to anyone who was in either of the areas around the times specified, who believes they may have seen the vehicle or witnessed a man matching the description behaving suspiciously in the vicinity.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation. If you witness a similar incident, please call 999 straight away.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Hancock directly via email at simon.hancock@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1558/22.

