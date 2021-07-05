Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:10 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 4:25 PM July 5, 2021
bearton road

Police are investigating after an incident of indecent exposure near Bearton Road, Hitchin - Credit: Google Street View

Extensive enquiries are under way in Hitchin after a man indecently exposed himself to a teenage girl. 

Police are investigating following the incident which happened at about 11.30am today.

The 17-year-old was walking along Bearton Road and onto Old Hale Way when she was shouted at by a man, who was sat parked in a black car.

The man asked if he could ask the girl a question. Having grabbed her attention, she noticed that he was sat indecently exposed.

The offender is described as a white man, aged approximately 40 years old, and with short blond/grey hair. He spoke with a foreign accent and was possibly wearing a grey tracksuit.

Enquiries are being carried out and any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference 41/50949/21. 

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

