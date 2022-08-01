Warning after increase in doorstep rogue traders

Trading Standards is seeing an increase in doorstep rogue trading complaints especially roof, guttering and chimney work.

The trading authority has said that rogue traders may cold-call or post a leaflet through the door, or respond to a job posted on a trader matching website.

It can also happen on a ‘trusted trader’ website where full checks haven’t been done.

It has warned that problems start when a small job turns into bigger ones, and it's best to get another trader to confirm if the work is needed. Always ask for paperwork before work starts, how long the job will take, and proper cancellation rights given at the right time.

Trading Standards has advised: Never buy goods or services at the door. For advice call Citizens Advice Consumer helpline 0808 223 1133. Report frauds via Action Fraud 0300 123 2040.