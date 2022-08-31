Letchworth and Baldock businesses close due to 'incident'

Some businesses in Letchworth and Baldock have closed their doors unexpectedly this afternoon - Credit: Google

A number of hospitality businesses have closed their doors this afternoon due to an ongoing "incident" in Letchworth.

Garden City Brewery in The Wynd took to social media to inform customers they would be closing "due to trespassers in the car park", and "associated anti-social behaviour".

The Engine in Baldock also posted on Facebook and said: "We apologise but we have been advised by the police to close due to multiple incidents in Letchworth, sorry for any inconvenience we plan to be open as usual tomorrow."

We are closed for the foreseeable on police advice due to trespassers in the car park and associated anti-social behaviour ☹️ We’ll have updates for you asap — Garden_City_Brewery (@GardenCityBrews) August 31, 2022

More to come as we get it.








