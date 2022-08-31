The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Letchworth and Baldock businesses close due to 'incident'

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:29 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 5:32 PM August 31, 2022
The Wynd

Some businesses in Letchworth and Baldock have closed their doors unexpectedly this afternoon - Credit: Google

A number of hospitality businesses have closed their doors this afternoon due to an ongoing "incident" in Letchworth.

Garden City Brewery in The Wynd took to social media to inform customers they would be closing "due to trespassers in the car park", and "associated anti-social behaviour".

The Engine in Baldock also posted on Facebook and said: "We apologise but we have been advised by the police to close due to multiple incidents in Letchworth, sorry for any inconvenience we plan to be open as usual tomorrow."

More to come as we get it. 



Hertfordshire
Baldock News
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

A girl, aged 16, has reported being raped in Stevenage earlier this year (2022)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

16-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage woodland

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
East Herts District Council has approved a plan to build 253 new houses on a site which could feature up to 618 homes soon

Planning and Development

Construction on 250 new homes near Stevenage to begin in autumn

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
There are some places in Hertfordshire that cannot be seen by members of the public - and some which have disappeared forever

Days Out Guide

Forbidden Hertfordshire: 7 places you CAN'T visit in the county

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Tom Cruise, one of the celebrities who has dined out in Hertfordshire

Food and Drink

9 restaurants visited by celebrities in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon