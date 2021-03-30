Thief steals expensive computer from Stevenage store

Published: 11:09 AM March 30, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM March 30, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a iMac was stolen from a Stevenage store - Credit: Archant

An Apple iMac has been stolen from a shop in Stevenage - and police are now appealing for information and witnesses to assist their investigation.

The pricy computer was stolen from Tech Pros in Queensway at around 4.45pm on Sunday, March 21.

The suspect, a white male, turned left out of the shop and ran in the direction of the library. He was joined by two males.

PC Lewis Surallie, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anybody who saw what happened or anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.

"Perhaps you saw the males running off? Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen or been offered the iMac for sale. It’s an iMac 16, 2-4k with a 21.5inch screen and 8GB of RAM.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lewis.surallie@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/20452/21.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.