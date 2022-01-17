Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Trial begins for killer accused of murdering wife

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 1:24 PM January 17, 2022
Convicted killer Ian Stewart is standing trial at Huntingdon Crown Court accused of murdering his wife, Diane.

Convicted killer Ian Stewart is standing trial at Huntingdon Crown Court accused of murdering his wife, Diane. - Credit: Herts police

The trial of Ian Stewart, who stands accused of murdering his wife in Bassingbourn, has started today.

Stewart - originally from Letchworth - is accused of the murder of 47-year-old Diane, who died at their home in 2010. The couple previously lived in Shepreth.

Diane Stewart died in Bassingbourn in 2010.

Diane Stewart died in Bassingbourn in 2010. - Credit: Herts police

The defendant is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years in prison for the murder of his fiancée, Royston author Helen Bailey in 2016.

The 60-year-old killed Ms Bailey, 51, and dumped her body in a cesspit beneath their home in Baldock Road, Royston, along with her beloved miniature dachshund Boris.

A jury at St Albans Crown Court returned a verdict of guilty on charges of murder, fraud, preventing legal burial and three counts of perverting the course of justice in February 2018 after an eight-week trial. 

Helen Bailey with her miniature dachshund Boris, who was found dead alongside her in a cesspit at he

Helen Bailey - pictured with dog Boris - was murdered by Stewart, her fiance, in 2016. - Credit: Archant

Police launched a reinvestigation into Diane’s death after Stewart’s conviction for the murder of Ms Bailey. Stewart pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife in November 2020

Prosecutor Neil King has said the estimate for the length of the trial involving the death of Diane Stewart - taking place at Huntingdon Crown Court - is four weeks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenagers demand drugs and punch paramedic during attempted robbery
  2. 2 Football coach jailed again for indecent assault of boys
  3. 3 Council to build new car park to improve entrance into town
  1. 4 Joy for residents as appeal for four-storey apartment block dismissed
  2. 5 Stevenage siblings launch funeral fundraiser following Covid death of mum at 47
  3. 6 ATM stolen during ram raid at Baldock store
  4. 7 Schoolgirl inappropriately touched while walking home
  5. 8 Two North Herts councillors sent council tax summons
  6. 9 10-year-old Ayana makes 'phenomenal' stage debut in The Lion King
  7. 10 Latest on Stevenage Marks & Spencer store opening
Herts Live News
Letchworth Garden City News
Bassingbourn News
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Close-up of a stethoscope

Stevenage doctor faces misconduct hearing over untrue letter

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Tesco The forum

Herts Live News

Emergency services attend medical incident at Tesco

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Plane crashed at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley

Updated

Aircraft crashes close to people on Graveley golf course

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Naeem Ahmed, 25, Abdullah Milash, 25 and  Alfie Eaves, 27,

Herts Live News

County lines dealers jailed after £9,000 worth of drugs found

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon