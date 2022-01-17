Trial begins for killer accused of murdering wife

Convicted killer Ian Stewart is standing trial at Huntingdon Crown Court accused of murdering his wife, Diane. - Credit: Herts police

The trial of Ian Stewart, who stands accused of murdering his wife in Bassingbourn, has started today.

Stewart - originally from Letchworth - is accused of the murder of 47-year-old Diane, who died at their home in 2010. The couple previously lived in Shepreth.

Diane Stewart died in Bassingbourn in 2010. - Credit: Herts police

The defendant is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years in prison for the murder of his fiancée, Royston author Helen Bailey in 2016.

The 60-year-old killed Ms Bailey, 51, and dumped her body in a cesspit beneath their home in Baldock Road, Royston, along with her beloved miniature dachshund Boris.

A jury at St Albans Crown Court returned a verdict of guilty on charges of murder, fraud, preventing legal burial and three counts of perverting the course of justice in February 2018 after an eight-week trial.

Helen Bailey - pictured with dog Boris - was murdered by Stewart, her fiance, in 2016. - Credit: Archant

Police launched a reinvestigation into Diane’s death after Stewart’s conviction for the murder of Ms Bailey. Stewart pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife in November 2020

Prosecutor Neil King has said the estimate for the length of the trial involving the death of Diane Stewart - taking place at Huntingdon Crown Court - is four weeks.