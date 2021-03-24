Fight near Stevenage bus stop sparks police appeal
A man has suffered bruising and swelling to his eye following an altercation in Stevenage.
Police are investigating the assault and appealing for witnesses and information.
It was reported that on Sunday, March 14, at around 6.10pm, two men were engaged in a verbal altercation near the bus stop in Hydean Way.
This then escalated into a physical fight, and it was alleged that one of the men was punched in the face, resulting in bruising and swelling to his eye.
It is believed that the involved parties are known to each other.
Detective Constable Emma Adams, who is investigating, said: “If you witnessed the altercation and have not yet spoken to police, please get in contact as soon as possible as you may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“If you have any information at all, please do get in touch – even something that seems relatively minor or insignificant may be key to helping us progress our investigation.”
Anyone with any information can contact DC Adams directly via email at Emma.Adams@herts.pnn.police.uk.
You can also report information by going to herts.police.uk/report, via online webchat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/18502/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.