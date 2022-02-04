Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Arrest made after altercation at Stevenage hotel

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:30 AM February 4, 2022
Updated: 9:53 AM February 4, 2022
Holiday Inn Express Stevenage

Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Stevenage following an altercation - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly following an incident at a Stevenage hotel.

Police were called at around 10.15pm last night (February 3) to reports of an altercation at the Holiday Inn Express in Danestrete.

Officers attended to deal with the incident.

A man was detained and arrested at the scene on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, before being transported to police custody, where he remains at this time.

Stevenage News

