Victim kicked repeatedly in Hitchin early hours attack

Published: 4:56 PM October 22, 2021

A man was pushed to the ground and kicked repeatedly in an early hours attack in Hitchin town centre.

On Saturday, October 9 - between 2.30am and 3am - the victim was in Hitchin's Market Place when he was approached by a group of men and attacked.

PC Mark Shaw said: “This was entirely unprovoked, and understandably the victim has been left shaken up following the incident. Thankfully, he did not sustain any serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information about what happened, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Any information, even if it may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Shaw directly via email at mark.shaw@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78492/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



