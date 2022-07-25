Windows at Hitchin Rugby Club clubhouse have been broken in a spate of "unacceptable" criminal damage, according to Herts police - Credit: Will Durrant

Windows at the Hitchin Rugby Club clubhouse were damaged in a spate of "unacceptable" criminal damage earlier this month.

A double-glazed window at the clubhouse on Old Hale Way, Hitchin was smashed between 11pm on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15.

This followed an incident at around 12.30am on Monday, June 7 when another window was also smashed.

PC Martin Barringer, of Hertfordshire Constabulary's North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This kind of anti-social behaviour in our community is unacceptable and leaves the club with an unnecessary repair bill.

"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or has any information about them to get in touch."

Anybody with information about the incidents can contact police in Hertfordshire online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting references 41/56469/22 for the July 14-15 incident, or 41/45350/22 for the July 7 event.

The police can also receive 100 per cent anonymous reports via CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.