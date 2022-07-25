The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hitchin Rugby Club windows smashed in 'unacceptable' criminal damage spate

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:43 AM July 25, 2022
Windows at Hitchin Rugby Club clubhouse have been broken in a spate of "unacceptable" criminal damage

Windows at Hitchin Rugby Club clubhouse have been broken in a spate of "unacceptable" criminal damage, according to Herts police - Credit: Will Durrant

Windows at the Hitchin Rugby Club clubhouse were damaged in a spate of "unacceptable" criminal damage earlier this month.

A double-glazed window at the clubhouse on Old Hale Way, Hitchin was smashed between 11pm on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15.

This followed an incident at around 12.30am on Monday, June 7 when another window was also smashed.

PC Martin Barringer, of Hertfordshire Constabulary's North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This kind of anti-social behaviour in our community is unacceptable and leaves the club with an unnecessary repair bill.

"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or has any information about them to get in touch."

Anybody with information about the incidents can contact police in Hertfordshire online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting references 41/56469/22 for the July 14-15 incident, or 41/45350/22 for the July 7 event.

The police can also receive 100 per cent anonymous reports via CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

