Police appeal for witnesses after Hitchin robbery

Published: 1:20 PM January 18, 2021

Two men were involved in a robbery in Hitchin last week. - Credit: Archant

A man was threatened and robbed in Hitchin last week - and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

At around 6.45am on Friday, January 15, the victim was walking on Folly Path when he was approached by two men who threatened him and stole cash. They made off towards the Sunnyside Estate.

The two men were described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky builds. They were both wearing face masks and dark clothes with hoods up.

Detective Constable James Prior, who is investigating, said: “Were you in the area at the time of this incident? If so did you see anything suspicious which could assist with our enquiries?

“Also, if you live nearby, do you have CCTV which covers this area that caught anything unusual at this time of the morning?

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact james.prior@herts.pnn.police.uk, or by calling the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 41/3441/21.