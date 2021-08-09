Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Drugs raid carried out by police after tip off

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:16 PM August 9, 2021   
Mattocke Road, Hitchin

Mattocke Road, Hitchin - Credit: Google Street View

Police have carried out a raid in the Westmill area of Hitchin - after receiving vital intelligence about the dealing of class A drugs. 

On Thursday (August 5), officers raided a property in Mattocke Road. A search of the address identified clear drug misuse within the property and the investigation remains ongoing - a force spokesman has confirmed today. 

PC Justin Barnes, from the Hitchin Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Communication with the general public is key as the information you provide us with is so important. The information you give allows us to complete these warrants so please don’t hesitate to report any suspicions.

“We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour or drug dealing and we remain committed to making Hitchin a hostile place for drug dealers to operate in.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101. In an emergency, dial 999.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

