Hitchin man 'wanted' amid robbery and assault investigation

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:58 PM August 31, 2022
Police officers would like to speak with 31-year-old Nathan White, of Elderflower House, Hitchin

A man from Hitchin is wanted by police in Hertfordshire in connection with three alleged offences.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary are investigating reports of a robbery, false imprisonment and assault.

They believe Nathan White from Elderflower House in Hitchin may know about the incidents.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen the 31-year-old to call 999 immediately.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers in North Herts are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is currently wanted.

"Nathan White, aged 31 and from Elderflower House in Hitchin, is wanted in connection with a robbery, false imprisonment and assault.

"If you are with him now or have seen him in the last few minutes, please call 999 immediately.

"If you have any other information regarding his whereabouts please contact 101, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator in our force communications room via our online web chat, quoting crime reference 41/68683/22."

Anonymous reports can also be handed to the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

