A 16-year-old's mountain bike has been stolen from outside a McDonald's restaurant in Hitchin.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

At that time, the red Carrera bicycle was taken from outside the restaurant on Nightingale Road.

The teenager's mother, Kerry Goldsmith, said her son had saved money for over a year to be able to afford the bike.

Hertfordshire police have now released an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were contacted following the theft of a bicycle in Hitchin.

The 16-year-old had the bike's handlebars customised, meaning that they are now more distinctive.

"It was reported that at 3.30pm on Tuesday (4 October), a men’s red Carrera mountain bike was stolen from outside of McDonald’s on Nightingale Road.

"Anyone with information about the theft is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/80375/22."