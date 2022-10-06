The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Teenager's mountain bike stolen outside Hitchin McDonalds

Pearce Bates

Published: 1:42 PM October 6, 2022
Updated: 1:53 PM October 6, 2022
A red bike in a blue bike rack.

The 16-year-old had saved for over a year to afford the bike. - Credit: Kerry Goldsmith

A 16-year-old's mountain bike has been stolen from outside a McDonald's restaurant in Hitchin.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

At that time, the red Carrera bicycle was taken from outside the restaurant on Nightingale Road.

The teenager's mother, Kerry Goldsmith, said her son had saved money for over a year to be able to afford the bike.

A red bike secured to a bike rack.

Hertfordshire police have released an appeal for witnesses to come forward. - Credit: Kerry Goldsmith

Hertfordshire police have now released an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were contacted following the theft of a bicycle in Hitchin.

A red mountain bike's handlebars.

The 16-year-old had the bike's handlebars customised, meaning that they are now more distinctive. - Credit: Kerry Goldsmith

"It was reported that at 3.30pm on Tuesday (4 October), a men’s red Carrera mountain bike was stolen from outside of McDonald’s on Nightingale Road.

"Anyone with information about the theft is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/80375/22."

Pearce Bates
Pearce Bates
Pearce Bates
