Teenager's mountain bike stolen outside Hitchin McDonalds
- Credit: Kerry Goldsmith
A 16-year-old's mountain bike has been stolen from outside a McDonald's restaurant in Hitchin.
The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.
At that time, the red Carrera bicycle was taken from outside the restaurant on Nightingale Road.
The teenager's mother, Kerry Goldsmith, said her son had saved money for over a year to be able to afford the bike.
Hertfordshire police have now released an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were contacted following the theft of a bicycle in Hitchin.
"It was reported that at 3.30pm on Tuesday (4 October), a men’s red Carrera mountain bike was stolen from outside of McDonald’s on Nightingale Road.
Most Read
- 1 Pupil wins competition to name community space at former bus station
- 2 Stevenage doctor 'filled with pride' after taking home national award
- 3 Man charged following North Herts armed robbery
- 4 Nissan Qashqai damaged during Letchworth 'vandalism'
- 5 Patrols to be increased following alleged arson in Letchworth park
- 6 Coldplay, Sir Elton John and Queen tributes set to headline Todd in the Hole Festival 2023
- 7 Hatfield thief goes to prison days after receiving suspended sentence
- 8 Stevenage's Forster Country: 'Secret plans' for car park and toilet block
- 9 Wife pays loving tribute to former Stevenage Mayor Howard Burrell
- 10 Residents report 30 ambulances queuing at Lister A&E
"Anyone with information about the theft is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/80375/22."