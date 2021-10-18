Delivery driver forced to floor in mobile phone robbery

Published: 5:36 PM October 18, 2021

Herts police would like to speak with this man, who they believe can assist with their enquiries into a robbery - where two mobile phones were taken - in Willow Tree Way, Hitchin - Credit: Herts police

A delivery driver was forced to the ground during a robbery in Hitchin where two mobile phones were stolen.

Detectives investigating the robbery would like to speak with a man, captured on CCTV, who they believe could assist with enquiries.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Thursday, October 14, in Willow Tree Way. The suspect then ran off towards Old Hale Way.

Dt Sgt Anna Luxon, of the Local Crime Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information about this incident, if you live nearby and saw something suspicious or have CCTV which captured something unusual then please get in touch.

“Additionally, if you recognise the man in the image then we would like to hear from you. He was in the area at the time of this incident and may have information which can help us with our investigation.”

The man police would like to speak with is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall and slim with short dreadlocked hair, which came down to the middle of his neck, a thick moustache and short beard.

He was wearing a black blue sweatshirt top, black skinny tracksuit bottoms with a white line down one side of the legs and black trainers.

He was with another man described as black and 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a white, silver and black hoodie and a white and silver snood.

Those with information can contact DS Luxon directly via email at anna.luxon@herts.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/80056/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.