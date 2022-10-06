The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Large amount of 'mindless damage' dealt to Hitchin estate

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:42 PM October 6, 2022
A police officer writing into a notebook.

Wing mirrors have reportedly been kicked or ripped from cars, and low walls have been kicked down. - Credit: Archant

A large amount of "mindless damage" has been caused during multiple incidents at a Hitchin estate.

According to Herts police, the incidents have taken place over the past three weeks, in and around the Westmill estate.

Wing mirrors have reportedly been kicked or ripped from cars, and low walls have been kicked down in the area.

DI Ben Smith said: “We believe those responsible are probably living locally and may be known in the community.

"We are urging anyone with any information to pass it on.

“We are increasing our patrols in this area and are also asking anyone who has CCTV or a ring doorbell and who has not already spoken to us, to check to see if they have captured any suspicious activity."

Information can be reported via Herts police's website www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hitchin News

