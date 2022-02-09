18-year-old charged following investigation into drug supply

A Hitchin man and a Stevenage woman were arrested after police found class A drugs while carrying out a warrant - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man from Hitchin has been charged after an investigation into the supply of class A drugs, and a 20-year-old woman from Stevenage has been arrested.

Acting on intelligence, police carried out a warrant at an address in Drury Lane, Stevenage, on Monday, January 24.

Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and heroin, a large knife and several mobile phones.

Larry Ansel, aged 18 and from Pirton, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, February 28.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.