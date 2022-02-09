Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

18-year-old charged following investigation into drug supply

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:00 PM February 9, 2022
police stock

A Hitchin man and a Stevenage woman were arrested after police found class A drugs while carrying out a warrant - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man from Hitchin has been charged after an investigation into the supply of class A drugs, and a 20-year-old woman from Stevenage has been arrested.

Acting on intelligence, police carried out a warrant at an address in Drury Lane, Stevenage, on Monday, January 24.

Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and heroin, a large knife and several mobile phones.

Larry Ansel, aged 18 and from Pirton, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, February 28.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Herts Live News
Hitchin News
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

The new leisure centre will be located on the site of the current swimming centre

Stevenage Regeneration

£45m leisure hub backed by Stevenage council

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Holiday Inn Express Stevenage

Herts Live News

Arrest made after altercation at Stevenage hotel

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Music on stage at the inaugural Old Town Live. The festival will return to Stevenage Old Town on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Music

Stevenage music festival Old Town Live 2022 date announced

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Barnwell School is celebrating receiving its first ever 'good' Ofsted rating

School celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating for first time in 63-year history

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon