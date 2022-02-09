18-year-old charged following investigation into drug supply
- Credit: Archant
An 18-year-old man from Hitchin has been charged after an investigation into the supply of class A drugs, and a 20-year-old woman from Stevenage has been arrested.
Acting on intelligence, police carried out a warrant at an address in Drury Lane, Stevenage, on Monday, January 24.
Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and heroin, a large knife and several mobile phones.
Larry Ansel, aged 18 and from Pirton, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).
He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, February 28.
A 20-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.