The Comet > News > Crime

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague on 'saddest part' of gang break-in

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:07 PM November 15, 2021
Former Hitchin student and Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague

Former Hitchin student and Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is devastated she felt forced to leave home after break-in - Credit: Desenio

Former Hitchin student and Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about her home being burgled last month, when jewellery and possessions collectively worth £800,000 were stolen.

Molly-Mae - a former pupil at The Priory School in Hitchin - was in London with boyfriend Tommy Fury when a gang broke into her Manchester apartment at the end of October.

The 22-year-old social media influencer has since moved out of her home and says she will never return.

On her Instagram account last week, she said: "Honestly, I have never understood someone to have an emotional connection with an apartment. It's so strange.

"When I speak about the apartment and moving out of it, that's the saddest part of this whole situation for me. It's not the things that were taken. It's not feeling violated. It's literally the fact we had to leave our apartment like that. I think it will never get any easier for me."

