Herts police say tackling anti-social behaviour, speeding and residential burglary in Hitchin is a priority - Credit: Archant

Targeted police patrols are being conducted in Hitchin in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour, with Herts police receiving an average of two reported incidents a day, latest figures show.

According to Herts police data, 226 crimes in Hitchin were reported in March, with violence and sexual offences most commonly reported (69), followed by anti-social behaviour (61) and shoplifting (24).

Police say three areas are a current priority to tackle - anti-social behaviour (ASB), residential burglary and speeding.

In terms of ASB, police patrols have been conducted in hotspots including King George Playing Field, Triangle Community Garden, Ransoms Rec and Windmill Hill, with some use of Stop and Search powers.

Multiple speed enforcement operations have been carried out in Fishponds Road, Bearton Road, Whitehill Road and St Johns Road, and there have been social media awareness campaigns about speeding.

Reports of residential burglary offences are low, but it is a priority area at residents' request. Police say they have increased Neighbourhood Watch and OWL (Online Watch Link) sign-ups "to maximise opportunities for crime prevention advice", as well as conducting targeted police patrols in previous hot spots to provide reassurance to residents and act as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche said: "In North Herts, the local policing priorities are set every six months, with a midway review.

"These are the priorities the local Safer Neighbourhood Teams focus on and are set with help from the community. Residents are asked to provide feedback during a week-long campaign, and we also liaise with partners such as North Herts Council. The priorities, therefore, focus on what issues matter most to our communities.

"Crime levels in North Herts are just returning to pre-pandemic levels, so we are seeing a gradual increase month on month.

"Crime stats for any given month will also include any historic reporting, as well as domestic-related incidents that fall into that category, which can lead to seemingly high figures, but not necessarily a true reflection of what is happening on the streets.

"Crime levels also fluctuate depending on the seasons and we traditionally see a rise in ASB reporting during the summer months, when the evenings are longer."