Man left with facial injuries in 'despicable attack'

Published: 10:20 AM August 23, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM August 23, 2021

The assault happened in Churchyard Walk between the market and St Mary's Church in Hitchin between 4am and 5am on Sunday, August 15 - Credit: Google Street View

A man is receiving hospital treatment for facial injuries after an assault in Hitchin.

The victim was left with a fractured eye socket, as well as cuts and bruises, after the altercation in Churchyard Walk in the early hours of Sunday, August 15.

The incident happened between the market and St Mary's Church between 4am and 5am, after the victim left a bar. He saw a group of males assaulting another male, approached to intervene and was then assaulted by the group.

He sustained injuries from being punched and kicked, was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.

Dt Sgt Will Ainsworth, from North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “This despicable attack has left the victim badly injured. He was trying to help another male when he was set upon.

“I’m asking if anyone saw what happened last weekend? Were you in Hitchin town centre? Did you see either of these assaults?

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information that might assist our enquiries, please get in touch straight away.”

He added: “The offenders are believed to include three or four white males and three or four black males, one with an Afro hairstyle. Most were wearing dark clothing.”

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/64063/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.