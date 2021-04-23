CCTV appeal after window smashed at bowls club

Published: 3:07 PM April 23, 2021

Police have released this CCTV image after windows were smashed at a bowls club in Hitchin - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV image has been released after stones were thrown at the windows of a bowls club in Hitchin.

On Sunday, March 14, between 6pm and 6.30pm, stones were thrown at the windows of Riverain Bowls Club in Woolgrave Road, causing one window to smash.

PC Catherine Button, who is investigating, said: "I'm appealing for anyone who recognises this person to get in touch, as we believe he may have been in the area around the time specified and could have information that could assist with our investigation."

If you have any information, you can contact PC Button directly via email at Catherine.Button@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.