Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

CCTV appeal after window smashed at bowls club

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:07 PM April 23, 2021   
Police have released this CCTV image after windows were smashed at a bowls club in Hitchin

Police have released this CCTV image after windows were smashed at a bowls club in Hitchin - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV image has been released after stones were thrown at the windows of a bowls club in Hitchin.

On Sunday, March 14, between 6pm and 6.30pm, stones were thrown at the windows of Riverain Bowls Club in Woolgrave Road, causing one window to smash.

PC Catherine Button, who is investigating, said: "I'm appealing for anyone who recognises this person to get in touch, as we believe he may have been in the area around the time specified and could have information that could assist with our investigation."

If you have any information, you can contact PC Button directly via email at Catherine.Button@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Temporary seating area outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The London Road/A505 Baldock roundabout, where a motorcyclist came off his bike and sustained a serious head injury

Man left seriously injured after motorcycle crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross on Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25 

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Martyn Burrows from Letchworth Garden City featured on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James this morning (April 20)

Radio 1's Top of the Shops uncovers Letchworth's top bacon buyer

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon