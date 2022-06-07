Bungalow closed due to tenant's 'anti-social behaviour'

A Hitchin bungalow has been closed due to "drug related activity" and "anti-social behaviour". - Credit: PA

A Hitchin bungalow has been closed due to the "anti-social behaviour" of its tenant and her associates.

Hertfordshire Police had received numerous complaints regarding "drug related activity" at the Ickleford property.

The housing association, Settle Group, had also received complaints from residents over anti-social behaviour affecting their lives.

These actions were reportedly being taken by the address' 41-year-old tenant and her associates using the bungalow.

Following an application made by the Hitchin Community Safety Unity (CSU), Hitchin Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Settle housing, the address has been closed for a three-month period from Wednesday (June 1).

The order, granted under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, bans anyone from entering the property.

Hertfordshire Police's anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore said: "Officers were called to the address on numerous occasions due to reports of anti-social behaviour and this was escalating.

“Local residents should not have to put up with this kind of activity impacting on their daily lives in this way.

"I hope this has reassured the community that we take reports like this very seriously and along with our partners, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the closure order application.

“We will use every available tactic to tackle ASB (anti-social behaviour) and I would continue to urge members of the community to report any behaviour of this nature to the police.”

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to Hertfordshire Police online, or by calling non-emergency number 101.