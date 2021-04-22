Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Persistent town centre beggar and thief sentenced

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:15 PM April 22, 2021   
Darren Bain, who persistently begged in Hitchin town centre, will spend 21 weeks behind bars - Credit: Archant

A man who stole and persistently begged in Hitchin town centre has been sentenced to 21 weeks in prison.

Darren Bain, 43, of no fixed address, will also be the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) when he is released.

Bain appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on April 14. He had been arrested and charged in March for shoplifting and in relation to his persistent begging.

Under his three-year CBO, Bain is not permitted to enter North Herts, and is to refrain from causing nuisance to the public and presenting himself in a manner that could be deemed as begging in England and Wales.

Neighbourhood Inspector James Lant said: “While we are aware that there are members of our community who are in genuine need, Darren Bain’s persistent begging was often intimidating and aggressive and was having a negative effect on many of the people who visit Hitchin town centre.

“Bain had been offered help and support on numerous occasions but continued with his choice of lifestyle. We will continue to clamp down on those who persistently or aggressively beg, and work closely with our partners to provide help and support to those in genuine need.”

