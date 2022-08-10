Police officers in Hertfordshire are investigating a "scuffle" which took place in Hitchin and left a victim with a punctured lung - Credit: PA

The victim of an assault in Hitchin has been left with a punctured lung and broken ribs.

Police officers in Hertfordshire are investigating a "scuffle" which is thought to have taken place in an alleyway in Hitchin on Friday, August 5.

The victim sustained injuries between 3.45pm and 4.30pm, in an alleyway on Poets Estate, in the Keats Way and Chaucer Way area.

Detective Constable Rebecca Robinson, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "The incident occurred following a verbal altercation between the victim and two unidentified men.

"Our enquiries are continuing at this time to identify the suspect and, as part of the investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

"You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at https://www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62644/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."