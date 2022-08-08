The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Man treated for broken jaw following Hitchin assault

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:44 PM August 8, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Hitchin - Credit: PA Images / PA Archive

A man was taken to hospital with a broken jaw following an assault in Hitchin - and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident occurred at around 1.45am on Sunday, June 12, outside of The Speakeasy Club in Sun Street.

One man required hospital treatment for a broken jaw following an altercation with a group of around six other men, who were described as being eastern European.

PC Olivia Newell said: “Enquiries have been ongoing into this incident and we are now appealing to any members of the public who witnessed this incident or have information about it to come forward.

“If you can help, I can be contacted directly by email via olivia.newell@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/46470/22.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting  Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Hitchin News

Don't Miss

A hit-and-run took place on the A505 near the A1(M) junction 9 roundabout at Letchworth and Baldock

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Motorist suffers 'GBH-level injuries' in A505 Baldock hit-and-run

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chicken George's licence will remain as it is following a review 

North Herts Council

No action to be taken following Chicken George licence review

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
An earlier problem with overhead wires at Grantham has prompted LNER to issue a "Do Not Travel" message

London Live News

'Do Not Travel' on trains to the North and Scotland for rest of day

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Old Town Live 2022 takes place in Stevenage on Saturday, August 6.

Music

Stevenage's Old Town Live festival returns for day of music

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon