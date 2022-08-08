Man treated for broken jaw following Hitchin assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Hitchin - Credit: PA Images / PA Archive

A man was taken to hospital with a broken jaw following an assault in Hitchin - and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident occurred at around 1.45am on Sunday, June 12, outside of The Speakeasy Club in Sun Street.

One man required hospital treatment for a broken jaw following an altercation with a group of around six other men, who were described as being eastern European.

PC Olivia Newell said: “Enquiries have been ongoing into this incident and we are now appealing to any members of the public who witnessed this incident or have information about it to come forward.

“If you can help, I can be contacted directly by email via olivia.newell@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/46470/22.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.