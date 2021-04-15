CCTV appeal after large amount of criminal damage to secured yard

Published: 12:54 PM April 15, 2021

Do you recognise these two males? Police would like to speak to them a criminal damage incident - Credit: Herts police

CCTV images have been released of two men police would like to speak to in connection with a large amount of criminal damage in Hinxworth.

The damage was caused on Good Friday - April 2 - at a secured yard in Chapel Street.

Officers believe the pair may have been in the area at the time and could have information which will help their investigation.

If you recognise them or have any other information, contact PCSO Chris Brabrook from the Royston Safer Neighbourhood team on christopher.brabrook@herts.pnn.police.uk .

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26999/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.