Amnesty knife bins return as part of police week of action

A week of action against knife crime in Hertfordshire is due to take place next week.

Anyone in possession of a knife they do not want or should not have will be able to anonymously dispose of them at knife bins at Stevenage, Hatfield or Watford police stations, between November 15 and 21.

During the week of action, the constabulary will also be conducting activities aimed at reducing knife crime, - including conducting knife sweeps and talking to retailers about making sure knife sales are age checked - and educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

There will also be temporary knife bins in locations around the county and there are permanent surrender bins in Waltham Cross, details of which can be found here:

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd, said: “Understandably, knife carrying and serious youth violence is a high public concern - which is why my office and the constabulary are putting considerable effort and resources in to combat it.

“Operation Sceptre is one of the strategies used, every blade removed from the streets takes away the risk of it being used to threaten or injure someone.”

According to the latest data, Bedwell in Stevenage had the second highest rate in Herts for possession of offensive weapons offences, up to August 2021.

Insp Nicola Dean from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit, who is leading on the operational activity for Operation Sceptre, said: “The Op Sceptre weeks of action are a great opportunity to reduce the number of knives in circulation.

“Regular weeks of action are part of our continuing strategy to tackle violent crime. During the week we will be conducting operations across the county, to reduce knife-related crime and to raise awareness of knife crime and that it is illegal to carry a knife in public and may lead to arrest.

“The week of action is also a chance to talk with young people in person and via social media about the dangers of carrying a knife, and also raise awareness amongst local businesses that selling certain knives to anyone under 18 is illegal.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary‘s gangs and schools team regularly live stream events for young people online, to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and gang involvement.

If you are concerned or have information about someone carrying knives or are aware of anyone involved in knife crime you can report this by calling police on 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Items can be surrendered anonymously during the amnesty in the knife bins provided, the locations and opening times of stations can be found at www.herts.police.uk/stations.