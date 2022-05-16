Herts police join two-week national firearm surrender campaign

People across Hertfordshire are being urged to hand over any unlicensed firearms and ammunition as part of a two-week campaign. - Credit: Archant

Police are encouraging residents in possession of illegal guns, ammunition and knives to hand them in as part of a national surrender campaign.

To make communities safer and reduce crime opportunity in the area, officers are offering people the chance to surrender their weapons to stop them falling into criminal hands.

Superintendent Mike Todd, firearms surrender campaign lead, said: "It is really important to be part of this national campaign.

"Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes."

The two-week campaign started on Thursday, May 12, and will continue until May 29. This appeal allows people to anonymously dispose of their weapons at their local police station without consequences.

Members of the public can call 101 to organise an appointment and will not face prosecution for possession of the weapon at the point of surrender.

However, any surrendered weapons found to be linked to criminal activity will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

According to Superintendent Todd, some firearms are held legally but are no longer required by their owner. These are also allowed to be handed in to local police stations without repercussions.

He said: "Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed, and illegal weapons avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms in a safe place."

The campaign, coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), is also an opportunity for members of the public to find out how to apply for a certification to own a firearm legally.

Superintendent Todd continued: “Previous surrender campaigns have been very successful. If you or a member of your family have a firearm or ammunition, we encourage you to use this opportunity to surrender it.”

Firearms must be handed in to the dedicated surrender depot at Hatfield Police Station, Comet Way, AL10 9SJ, between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Sundays.

If you suspect anyone is involved with illegal firearms, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.